Biomea Fusion, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BMEA) Lock-Up Period Will End on October 13th

Biomea Fusion’s (NASDAQ:BMEA) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, October 13th. Biomea Fusion had issued 9,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 16th. The total size of the offering was $153,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Shares of BMEA opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.06. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. purchased 34,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $379,851.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 72,658 shares of company stock worth $847,712 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.