Biocapital L.P. Samsara Purchases 75,000 Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Stock

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Biocapital L.P. Samsara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

On Wednesday, October 6th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 61,475 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $850,199.25.

NASDAQ GRPH opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.88. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.