BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) President Sells $90,358.92 in Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $90,358.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Scott Andrew Smith sold 33,244 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,335,079.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 511.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 88,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

