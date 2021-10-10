BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigCommerce Holdings Inc. provides software-as-a-service ecommerce platform. It operates principally in San Francisco, Sydney and London. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Austin. “

Get BigCommerce alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIGC. Barclays dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.73.

BigCommerce stock opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.79 and a beta of 1.35. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $109.15.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $1,086,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $9,402,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,496 shares of company stock worth $26,464,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 44.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 138,319 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 21.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.