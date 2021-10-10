Berenberg Bank Upgrades Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HCHDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

