Berenberg Bank Lowers Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Price Target to GBX 26

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 29 ($0.38) to GBX 26 ($0.34) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

LON GGP opened at GBX 21.70 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of £860.31 million and a PE ratio of -217.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.10. Greatland Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

In other Greatland Gold news, insider Clive Latcham sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

