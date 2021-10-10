Berenberg Bank Boosts Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target to GBX 1,050

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,030 ($13.46) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 985 ($12.87).

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 903 ($11.80) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 951.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 929.25.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24), for a total transaction of £9,960.31 ($13,013.21). Insiders have bought 42 shares of company stock valued at $27,524 over the last quarter.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

