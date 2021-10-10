Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Kape Technologies alerts:

Shares of KAPE opened at GBX 409 ($5.34) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 383.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 331.43. Kape Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The stock has a market cap of £918.62 million and a PE ratio of 32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11.

In other Kape Technologies news, insider David Cotterell acquired 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £175,760 ($229,631.57).

About Kape Technologies

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Kape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.