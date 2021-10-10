Berenberg Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €52.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.00 ($50.59).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

NOEJ opened at €37.14 ($43.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.99. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €25.88 ($30.45) and a 1-year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.