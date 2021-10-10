Berenberg Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €52.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.00 ($50.59).

NOEJ opened at €37.14 ($43.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.99. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €25.88 ($30.45) and a 1-year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

