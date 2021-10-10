Beatrice Hollond Buys 116 Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 116 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 858 ($11.21) per share, with a total value of £995.28 ($1,300.34).

FCIT opened at GBX 859 ($11.22) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 682.03 ($8.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 904 ($11.81). The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 878.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 855.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

