Beacon Hits Market Cap of $1.21 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $8,422.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00041062 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000581 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000110 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

