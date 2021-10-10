Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

BASFY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Basf to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a €72.00 ($84.71) target price (down previously from €74.00 ($87.06)) on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. Basf has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Basf had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $23.80 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

