Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.23 Million

Analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post sales of $33.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.73 million to $33.73 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $16.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $130.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.29 million to $131.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $133.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

Barings BDC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. 192,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 131.25%.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 92.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

