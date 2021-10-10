Barclays Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €72.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €69.23 ($81.45).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €57.50 ($67.65) on Friday. Covestro has a 52 week low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion and a PE ratio of 8.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.04.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

