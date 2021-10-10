Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,636 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $26,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

NYSE:IBP opened at $105.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.79 and its 200 day moving average is $119.48. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

