Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,211 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Plexus were worth $28,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 122.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Plexus news, Director J Joel Quadracci acquired 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

PLXS opened at $92.76 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average of $91.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

