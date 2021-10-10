Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 57,412 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Nutanix worth $25,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,784 shares in the company, valued at $9,272,179.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,412 shares of company stock worth $8,902,457. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.30. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

