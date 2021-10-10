Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $28.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $28,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.96 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.