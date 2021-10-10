Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 338,200 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 30,689.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in uniQure were worth $10,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in uniQure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in uniQure by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,394,000 after acquiring an additional 98,261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in uniQure by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in uniQure by 1,157.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 67,905 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93. uniQure has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The company had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $319,171.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,993. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on QURE. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

