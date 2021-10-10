Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.59 Million Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 60.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 76,417 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $66,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

SQM opened at $51.58 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

