Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 37,354 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Loews worth $10,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Loews by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 27.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 0.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average of $55.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

