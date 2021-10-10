Bank of America Cuts Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target to $43.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Avnet stock opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. Avnet has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 185.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 602.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

