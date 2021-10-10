BancorpSouth Bank Sells 316 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BancorpSouth Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of BancorpSouth Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $241.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.41 and a 200-day moving average of $236.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

