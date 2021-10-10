BancorpSouth Bank Raises Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank owned about 0.07% of Old Republic International worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

In other Old Republic International news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $508,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,684 and sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

