BancorpSouth Bank Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.31.

TROW opened at $195.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.94 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

