BancorpSouth Bank Grows Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

