BancorpSouth Bank Buys 2,551 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,952 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,359,000 after buying an additional 358,584 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after purchasing an additional 352,277 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $4,673,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $90.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $90.91.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

