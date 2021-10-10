BancorpSouth Bank Boosts Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Origin Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 27.9% during the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 61.1% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.50. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The firm had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

