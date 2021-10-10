Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Announces $0.06 Semi-annual Dividend

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0563 per share by the bank on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Banco Santander has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Santander to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

SAN opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Santander stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,817,503 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 55,021 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAN. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

