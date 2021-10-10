Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Gap Down to $3.88

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $3.80. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $776.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

