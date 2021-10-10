Bamco Inc. NY Sells 95,993 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,993 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.13% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $39,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLTW opened at $242.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.60. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLTW. reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

