Bamco Inc. NY Sells 46 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,795.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,487.00 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,790.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,513.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.