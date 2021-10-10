Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 11,718 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Prologis were worth $36,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.69.

PLD opened at $128.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

