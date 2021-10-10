Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,189 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,326,000 after acquiring an additional 410,278 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 596,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 52,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.28.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

