Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,600 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 25,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

