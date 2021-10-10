Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 332 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,139,000 after acquiring an additional 422,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 129.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,956 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,975,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,273,000 after purchasing an additional 300,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,482,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,120,000 after purchasing an additional 485,575 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,882,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,171,000 after purchasing an additional 239,500 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

