Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 61.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

MC opened at $68.27 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $68.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

