Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $277,000 Investment in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,156 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $36,952,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 28.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 474,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,618,000 after purchasing an additional 105,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 24.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 121.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 129,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. Analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCS. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

