Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

BCSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 86.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.