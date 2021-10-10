Bailard Inc. Sells 1,596 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,189 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

