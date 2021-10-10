Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,900 A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of A-Mark Precious Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 73,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

AMRK opened at $69.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $47.82. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $779.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of -0.56.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 69.81% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kendall Saville bought 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $281,706.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $1,504,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,048. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.