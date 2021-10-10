Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,203.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after buying an additional 26,093 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 439.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after buying an additional 192,009 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $1,569,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST opened at $153.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.05. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $163.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

