Bailard Inc. Has $463,000 Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 282.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 54.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 130,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 81.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 103,823 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 8.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,971,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,017 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 2.21. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.