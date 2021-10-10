Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 37.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 83.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $29.04 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $242.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 38.14%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

