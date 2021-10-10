Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,500 Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,582,000 after purchasing an additional 610,998 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 167.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,867,000 after purchasing an additional 440,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,599,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 660,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,328,000 after purchasing an additional 49,430 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 4,167.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 566,800 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $65.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $215,504 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

