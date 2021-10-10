Bailard Inc. Acquires 3,189 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $45.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.