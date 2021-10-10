Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €60.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.94 ($75.22).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.89.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.