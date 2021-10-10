B. Riley Cuts Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Price Target to $11.00

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Entera Bio from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Aegis reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

ENTX opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 161.80% and a negative net margin of 3,414.71%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entera Bio by 38.7% during the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 692,912 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Entera Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,071,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the first quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.