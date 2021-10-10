Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $216.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.29 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.71%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

