Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,336,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,453,000 after purchasing an additional 956,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after buying an additional 3,640,221 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,496,000 after buying an additional 38,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,051,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,226,000 after buying an additional 495,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,885,000 after acquiring an additional 676,280 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average of $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.77 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

